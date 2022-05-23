Tickets for Jay Chou's January 15 concert at Bukit Jalil National Stadium will go on sale June 1. — Picture via Instagram/ jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Heads up fans of Taiwan King of Mandopop Jay Chou fans.

If you failed to get your hands on tickets for his previous Carnival World Tour concert previously. get ready when tickets go on sale June 1.

Organiser G.H.Y Culture & Media announced on social media that tickets can be booked online from 10am onwards.

Tickets for the event, to be held on January 15 2023 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, are priced between RM288 and RM938, excluding the RM4 processing fee.

The company added it will also honour tickets bought previously.

It is unclear how many tickets will be on sale this time around.

The concert was initially scheduled for February 2020, but was postponed to August 22 the same year due to Covid-19.

It was later moved to February 19 2022 following an extension of the Movement Control oOder.

Carnival World Tour is Chou’s eighth concert tour to celebrate the multi award-winning singer’s 20 years in the music business.

Chou last performed in Malaysia in January 2018, before returning again in October to accompany his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was shooting a movie on location here.