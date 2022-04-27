South Korean singer Psy announces new single ‘That That’ in collaboration with Suga of BTS (VIDEO)

South Korean pop singer Psy announces new single ‘That That’ produced by BTS member Suga. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — South Korean pop icon Psy has joined forces with BTS member Suga to produce his brand-new single That That.

The new track will be the lead single of his upcoming full-length album Psy 9th.

The Gangnam Style singer took to Twitter to announce the collaboration through a teaser video.

The song is set to be released this Friday (April 29) at 5pm Malaysia time alongside a music video and the full album.

The 27-second That That teaser opens with Psy running towards the camera in a cowboy outfit.

In a separate teaser Psy and Suga spoke about their friendship despite having a 16-year age gap.

“When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to make them feel uncomfortable and to be someone who’s hard to approach.

“[Suga] wasn’t just my junior in the business but also he truly feels like a friend,” said Psy.

Meanwhile, Suga said he was initially nervous about working with Psy due to his seniority in the industry.

“He is many years my senior and someone who is well-respected in the business.”

The South Korean rapper, however, said the collaboration with Psy felt like working with a childhood friend.

“We became besties in a way.”

Psy 9th will be the singer’s first release after a five-year hiatus in the industry.

In 2018, Psy left longtime agency YG Entertainment and later established his own company P Nation in early 2019.