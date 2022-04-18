Ultraman to return to the big screen with new trailer for ‘Shin Ultraman’ (VIDEO)

Ultraman blasts his iconic ‘specium ray’ in a new trailer for Shin Ultraman — Screen capture courtesy of Toho Pictures

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Iconic kaiju-fighting superhero, Ultraman, is returning to the big screen with Shin Ultraman.

Shin Ultraman is a modern remake of the original 1966 TV show which has led to a mega-franchise that has produced countless spin-off shows including Ultraman Tiga, Ultraman Gaia, and Ultraman Dyna.

Shin Ultraman revolves around Shinji Kaminaga (played by Takumi Saito), a man who transforms into a silver giant when Japan is threatened with the attack of giant monsters or ‘kaiju’.

Unveiled today, the trailer whipped Ultraman fans into a speculation frenzy, featuring modern designs of classic monsters from the series like Neronga and Gabora and the return of fan-favourite villain, Alien Zarab.

The trailer also features the members of Japan’s Kaiju defence unit, SSSP, featuring Drive My Car’s Hidetoshi Nishijima as Leader Fumio Tamura and innovative special effects incorporating CGI and practical effects.

SHIN ULTRAMAN REVEALED TODAY IN JAPAN: The statue of Shin Ultraman was shown to the press today with Directors Hideaki Anno (left), Shinji Higuchi (middle), and Katsuro Onoue (right) in Sukagawa City, the birthplace of Eiji Tsuburaya. SHIN ULTRAMAN will be released next year. pic.twitter.com/tv8YguTax5 — August Ragone (@RagoneAugust) November 3, 2020

The film comes from the minds of director Shinji Higuchi (Director of the live-action Attack on Titan film) and writer Hideaki Anno (creator of the Evangelion anime series and films), with the same team behind 2016’s Shin Godzilla, a modern, realistic take of the original 1954 Godzilla which was well received from critics and audiences.

“A baton has been entrusted to me that has been shining ever since I was a small child,” Higuchi said in a 2019 interview with Variety.

“I will solemnly strive to fulfil my responsibility to pass on that heavy, radiant baton created by my seniors.”

Originally planned for a summer 2021 release before getting delayed due to COVID, Shin Ultraman is suiting up to premiere across theatres in Japan on May 13.

There are no plans yet at the time of this writing for an international release.

Shin Ultraman is the third part of a four-movie project led by Anno, The Shin Japan Heroes Universe, which started with Shin Godzilla (2016), Shin Evangelion (2021), Shin Ultraman (2022), and Shin Kamen Rider (2023) a film remake of the 1971 Tokusatsu series aimed for a March 2023 Japanese release.