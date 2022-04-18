Thai rapper Milli ends first Coachella performance by eating mango sticky rice, causes dessert to trend on Twitter (VIDEO)

Milli is making waves after she brought along a bowl of mango sticky rice with her on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last weekend. — Picture via Instagram/ Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Teenage Thai rapper Milli had an exceptional Sunday for not only performing her first Coachella show but also putting one of Thailand’s delicious desserts on the map.

The 19-year-old is currently making waves after she brought along a bowl of mango sticky rice with her on stage while performing at the first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California last weekend.

The crowd went wild as she ended the show by having a bite of the mango sticky rice before asking them if they wanted a taste of the dessert.

Milli was among the eight artistes from Asia who was invited to perform at Coachella by label, 88Rising.

The other artists include K-pop star CL, Japanese singer songwriter Hikaru Utada as well as Indonesian singer songwriter Niki and Rich Brian.

According to the Bangkok Post, Milli’s gimmick resulted in the #khanonieomamuang (#MangoStickyRice) trending on Thailand’s Twitter feed.

The #MILLILiveatCoachella also remained one of the top trending topics on Sunday with 1.39 million tweets.

“MILLI aka Thailand’s closest hope for soft power!” Thailand’s member of parliament, Pita Limjaroenrat tweeted.

“So cool to see Milli represent modern Thai culture on stage at Coachella. Have to get me some mango sticky rice today,” tweeted user jonnaro.

Clad in red, Milli took the Coachella stage by performing some of her hit songs including ‘Mirror Mirror’ and ‘Sud Pang’.

The rapper was reportedly fined 2,000 Baht (RM252) last year for her social media remarks which criticised Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-O-Cha for his Covid-19 management crisis.



