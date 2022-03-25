Astro rolls out Fibre service with speeds up to 800Mbps, Astro and broadband bundles from RM129.99/month

PayTV company Astro has rolled out its own internet service called Astro Fibre. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Following its signing with TM Wholesale, payTV company Astro finally has rolled out its own internet service called Astro Fibre which aims to address customers’ growing need for stronger connectivity to meet the demands of multiple devices at the same time. As part of their introductory promo, they are offering a WiFi Kencang package where you can get high-speed fibre broadband, Astro entertainment, and free Mesh WiFi from RM129.99/month.

Astro's broadband speed options— Picture via SoyaCincau

Astro is offering 4 fibre broadband speed options — 50Mbps, 100Mbps, 500Mbps and 800Mbps. The base 50Mbps fibre plan costs RM99/month but with the current promo, you can get it with Astro TV Pack for RM129.99/month. Additional TV Pack bundles are also available and the top Premium Pack 2 option costs RM244.99/month all in with the 50Mbps plan. At the moment, you can’t subscribe to broadband service standalone and you’ll have to get it together with an Astro TV Pack.

The 100Mbps + Astro bundle starts from RM184.99/month, while the 500Mbps + Astro bundle starts from RM244.99/month. Meanwhile, the highest 800Mbps bundle option will cost you from RM304.99/month. Like most fibre broadband plans, the subscription is tied to a 24-month contract.

— Picture via SoyaCincau

Under the current promo which is valid from today until 30th June 2022, new 50Mbps fibre customers can get free one Mesh unit for 12 months while 100Mbps plans and above get it for free for 24 months. The Mesh unit is offered as a monthly add-on subscription which ranges from RM10/month to RM25/month per unit according to the subscription plan. This means if you sign up for the 50Mbps bundle offer at RM129/month, you’ll have to pay an additional RM25/month to continue using the Mesh WiFi for the second year onward.

According to the FAQ, the fibre plans have asymmetrical upload speeds with the base 50Mbps plan having 20Mbps for upload and 100Mbps having 50Mbps for upload. Meanwhile, the 500Mbps plan has 100Mbps upload and the 800Mbps is having 200Mbps upload. All plans come with a WiFi 6 certified router as standard.

Existing customers on the Astro & Broadband plan with Maxis and Allo are able to switch to Astro Fibre, provided that they terminate or completed their contract for their current subscription. For more info, you can visit the official Astro Fibre page and check out their FAQ. — SoyaCincau