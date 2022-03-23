Malaysian actor Aeril Zafrel surprises wife with RM3.2m office building with French industrial concept (VIDEO)

Aeril Zafrel has surprised wife, Wawa Zainal with a RM3.2 million office building. — Screenshot from Instagram/ Aeril Zafrel

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Malaysian actor and entrepreneur Aeril Zafrel surprised his wife, Wawa Zainal, also an entrepreneur, with a RM3.2 million office building.

Aeril took to his Instagram to share a short clip of him surprising Wawa who was blindfolded to her new fully renovated office.

Wawa or her real name Nur Hawa Zainal Abidin has told Harian Metro that on top of the RM3.2 million, the renovation for the whole building which started since June last year, cost another RM2 million.

The three-floor complex that was renovated with a ‘French industrial’ concept by local interior designer, Aki Design, will be the new headquarters for the celebrity couple’s chain business, Wawa Cosmetic.

It will also have space along with a warehouse for their product storage.

Wawa also revealed that it has been a dream of theirs to own an office building since 2016.

“We’ve dreamed of this moment way before and we didn’t expect to be finally able to do it as there’s been lots of challenges ever since we started our business.

“We were laughed at, insulted and there were even those who thought we would file for divorce.

“When we first announced that we’re getting married, a lot of people told us that we would live a hard life.

“Alhamdulillah, finally we’re able to prove that we can be successful too. Those words have only made us stronger till this day,” Wawa said.

Wawa added that she is proud of this achievement, and she still couldn’t believe that they’ve finally own their own building and excited for the future of their business.

Aeril’s Instagram post amassed over 800,000 views with over 90,000 likes and over 700 comments from fans and friends congratulating the couples on their new milestone.