Licence to fly: At 68, US actor John Travolta acquires 737 pilot-licence (VIDEO)

Travolta owns multiple aeroplanes such as the Bombardier Challenger 601, Boeing 707-138B, and an Eclipse 500. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Award-winning American actor John Travolta took to Instagram to show off his newly-acquired 737 pilot-licence.

The 68-year-old Grease actor shared the news with his 3.8 million followers in a 15-second video.

“Okay, so a very proud moment in my aviation history,” said Travolta.

“To add to my 747 and 707 licences, I just received my 737 (pilot) licence, and it went very well,” Travolta said.

The snippet has been viewed over 400,000 times and has garnered over 8,000 comments from fans and friends.

“Attaboy captain,” American musician Tommy Lee commented.

“Congratulations superstar,” Australian singer Kate Ceberano commented.

“Okay JT. Where (are) we going? That big boy will take us about anywhere nonstop, let it rock,” American rocker Sammy Hagar commented.

Travolta has always had a passion for aviation, and has been pretty open about his hobby.

According to Business Jet Traveller, Travolta owns multiple aeroplanes such as the Bombardier Challenger 601, Boeing 707-138B, and an Eclipse 500.

Amongst Travolta’s most prized possession was his Boeing 707 or also known as the Boeing Business Jet, which he bought around 22 years ago according to portal CheatSheet.

The jet is worth around US$77 million (RM373 million), with US$57 million as a base price and an additional US$20 million in interior designs and installation costs.

It is designed to carry approximately 150 passengers, but Travolta has customised it to carry only 15 people and the plane also features two bedrooms as well as a full-size bathroom and shower.

The jet however is no longer owned by Travolta as according to SimpleFlying he had in 2019, donated the jet to the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society located at Sydney’s regional airport, Albion Park Airport in Australia.

Travolta has been reported to have regularly flown himself to international locations while doing global press tours.

He also owns a home in a ‘private aviation community’ in Florida that allows him to park his jets outside of his front door as well.

According to CBS News, the Pulp Fiction actor started taking flying lessons when he was 15-years-old and received his first pilot licence in 1978 at the age of 24.



