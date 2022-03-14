Port Klang orphanage names newly completed prayer and multipurpose halls after late singer Siti Sarah (VIDEO)

A Port Klang orphanage named its newly completed praying and multipurpose halls after the late Malaysian singer Siti Sarah. — Screen capture via Instagram/ Shuib Sepahtu

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KLANG, March 14 — An orphanage in Port Klang has named its newly completed prayer and multipurpose halls after late singer, Siti Sarah.

The late singer’s husband in comedian Shuib or his real name Shahmira Muhamad, took to Instagram to share the news via a two-minute video snippet of the launching of the brand-new halls.

According to Shuib, it was his second time visiting the Port Klang orphanage, Baitul Sakinah As-Shariff.

His first was with Sarah donated to the building of the orphanage’s halls on July 25 last year, a couple of months before she passed away.

“Arwah (the late Sarah) was so happy to meet the children here.

“She was given the opportunity to contribute to the completion of the Mussolla (praying hall) and the multipurpose hall which was at that time around 70 per cent near completion.

“Arwah wanted to contribute so badly because apart from the orphans, the villagers nearby can also use these halls,” Shuib posted.

Shuib said the orphanage management decided to name the halls after a few individuals including Sarah, as a way to pay their last respects.

“Sarah Muslim Al-Attas’ Mussolla and Multipurpose Hall. Alhamdulillah, this is a present for you, my love.

“Thank you for teaching me about donating; teaching me how to be confident and to believe in the power of donation and making me love donating. May the rewards of the afterlife continue to flow for you, my love,” Shuib wrote.

Also present at the launching were Siti’s three children along with her parents, Raisuddin Hamzah and Siti Fatimah Suberi.

Shuib’s video has been viewed over 600,000 times on Instagram with over one thousand comments from friends, family and fans who sympathised with Shuib while applauding Siti’s efforts.

Siti and her family tested positive for Covid-19 on July 27 last year.

On August 4, the Sandarkan Pada Kenangan singer was admitted to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia after suffering from chronic cough and low oxygen levels due to Covid-19.

Siti, who was seven months pregnant at the time underwent a Cesarean delivery just a week before her death while her new-born baby boy, Ayash Affan was reported in stable condition.

The singer also has three other children with Shuib who are Uwais Alqarni, Dzahira Talita Zahra and Ariq Matin.