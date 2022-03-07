Malaysian indie fans cheer after metal band SOG, singer Shila Amzah’s historic win at AJL36 (VIDEO)

Malaysian underground heavy metal band Sekumpulan Orang Gila (SOG) and singer Shila Amzah won the Anugerah Juara Lagu 36 (AJL36) last night. — YouTube/ Twitter screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Malaysian singer Shila Amzah and underground heavy metal band Sekumpulan Orang Gila (SOG) won the top spot at last night’s Anugerah Juara Lagu 36 (AJL36).

They took home RM100,000 along with a trophy for their song, Pelukan Angkasa, composed by Raja Nazrin Shah and written by Fazleena Hishamuddin.

Following their win, Malaysian independent music fans took to social media to celebrate the historic win as this was the first time an underground heavy metal band has won the annual song competition.

Babe, SOG 20 years fighting in the industry. Marsha, after 16 years baru berada di pentas berprestij negara (AJL). Shila Amzah baru settle divorce. So many hard times they went thru & yet, Allah plans are always the best and tonight they are all on top of the world! BELIEVE!❤️🔥 — Tyra Yusoff (@TyraYusoff) March 6, 2022

On Twitter, #TeamPelukanAngkasa was seen to be on the trending list last night with over 9,000 tweets while Shila Amzah is still on the top 20 trending list in Malaysia at the time of writing.

“Indie kids are you all crying now?” tweeted local gig organiser, Luas.

“History has been made, congratulations SOG,” local independent media, Music Addicts MY tweeted.

“SOG 20 years fighting in the industry. (As for) Marsha, she finally gets her chance to be on the national prestigious stage (AJL) after 16 years and Shila Amzah had just settled her divorce.

“So many hard times they’ve gone through and yet Allah plans are always the best and tonight, they are all on top of the world! BELIEVE!” tweeted user Tyra Yusoff.

SOG that has been actively performing at local and international gigs since 2009 also took to Twitter and dedicated their win to the local indie scene by tweeting ‘INI UNTUK ANAK-ANAK INDIE’ which translates to ‘This is for the indie kids’.

Although not as loud as fans on Twitter, Facebook users were also seen celebrating the Pelukan Angkasa win through several postings.

Aside from that, other local celebrities have also taken to their social media to chime in with their congratulatory wishes for both the band and the singer.

“A huge congratulations to SOG, Shila Amzah and Fazleena for their Pelukan Angkasa piece which was the champion at the AJL36,” local indie band Kugiran Masdo tweeted.

“Years of doing music together and supporting each other. I’ve always known and I’m so proud of you boys. congratulations. Alhamdulillah,” tweeted actress and singer, Daiyan Trisha.

“Superb music, even my beard got goosebumps,” actor Sharnaaz Ahmad tweeted.

SOG and Shila Amzah’s performance which was uploaded on Youtube by TV3 Malaysia is currently trending on Malaysia’s Youtube at number three with the video having amassed over 100,000 views.

Yesterday’s AJL36 also saw singer Marsha Milan Londoh taking the first runner-up with her song Cinta which was written and composed by Bunga Cantik and Hang Nadim.

This is followed by Haqiem Rusli as the second runner-up with his song Mimpi which was co-written and co-composed with Datuk A Aida.

The annual song competition which saw 12 songs from local artists competing for the top spot was broadcast live from Dewan Merdeka at the World Trade Centre, Jalan Putra last night.



