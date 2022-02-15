Kanye West sends truckload of flowers to Kim Kardashian for Valentine’s Day, she spends intimate celebration with Pete Davidson

Kanye West is now a meme online after posing with a notepad saying he's account has not been hacked and sending a truckload of flowers to Kardashian. — Picture via Instagram/ Twitter

PETALING JAYA, Feb 15 — American rapper Kanye West, who has been the subject of mockery online, is desperate to win his ex-wife back by sending her a truckload of flowers for Valentine’s Day.

This is after Kanye, who is now known as Ye, had begged Kim Kardashian and his kids to become a family again in numerous other Instagram posts.

In a recent Instagram post today, he said that he loved his wife and children and God.

“I’m coming to get my family back together and this is not a tirade.

“It’s a prayer,” he wrote.

The rapper has also been vying for Kardashian since their divorce proceedings began and has been insulting her current boyfriend and American comedian Pete Davidson.

PitchFork had also reported that West had also announced that he won’t be working with rapper Kid Cudi for his upcoming Donda 2 album for being good friends with Davidson.

Meanwhile, Kardashian appeared unfazed by West’s drama and was spotted with Davidson.

Page Six reported that Davidson had treated Kardashian to an intimate Valentine’s Day surprise that was filled with all of her favourite things.

The Saturday Night Live star rented out the top of New York’s Carlyle Hotel and had filled it with luxurious flowers and gifts.

West has been trolled on social media after his hilarious social media posts including one of him holding an empty notepad.

Fans have also re-created memes after West had deleted some of his controversial social media posts.

This comes after he confessed that his account was not hacked.

“My account is not hacked. I will be at Sunday Service at noon and will take North and Saint to the Superbowl shortly after,” he wrote.