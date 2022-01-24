Covid-19: Singer-actress Adibah Noor to use GV8 prize money to redeem jewellery, pay off debts (VIDEO)

Adibah Noor plans to redeem her jewellery and pay off her debts using the cash prize that she had won from yesterday's GV8. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, Jan 24 — Malaysian singer-actress Adibah Noor wants to pay off her debts after emerging as the fourth place winner in reality TV singing contest Gegar Vaganza (GV8) yesterday.

Winning a cash prize worth RM20,000, she also plans to use the money to redeem her jewellery that she had earlier pawned to make ends meet during the movement control order (MCO) in 2020.

She told Mstar that many knew of her plight during the previous MCOs where she had lost her source of income as a singer and actress.

“I’m not afraid to admit the fact that it was hard for me to survive during the previous MCO, especially for us in the art industry.

“But with the money that I’ve won from GV8, a small portion will be used to spend on a vacation to recharge and rejuvenate," she said.

She added that being on GV8 has made her more open minded and less judgemental.

Adibah sang a cover of Seroja by singer S.Effendy and sang a duet with Datuk Zainal Abidin for the song Kau Di Hatiku.

Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz was crowned winner at the GV8 finale yesterday held at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Second place winner was singer Nikki Palikat while Suki Low emerged third.