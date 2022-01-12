Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg to launch own line of hot dogs known as ‘Snoop Doggs’

The news comes as a surprise given the rapper’s aversion to the popular street snack. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Rapper Snoop Dogg is planning to launch his own line of frankfurters named ‘Snoop Doggs’.

This comes after the hip-hop legend’s lawyers applied for a federal trademark registration on the term ‘Snoop Dog’ at the US Patent and Trademark Office last month, Billboard reported.

The 50-year-old, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, intends to use the trademark to sell hot dogs and other types of sausages.

Snoop is an accomplished businessman who already sells gin, cannabis, cookbooks and also ventured into the video game business in 2019.

On the culinary front, the Drop It Like It’s Hot singer shares co-hosting duties with US food personality and close friend Martha Stewart on the popular variety show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

News of Snoop’s latest business venture may come as a surprise to fans given the rapper’s disdain of the beloved American street snack.

Six years ago, during a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Young, Wild & Free singer was put off hot dogs after watching a step-by-step process of how they were made.

“This is a hot dog!? Oh cuz, I ain’t never eating a m*****f****** hot dog!

“If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good,” he said in 2016.

Fans and foodies looking forward to trying out Snoop’s latest business venture should know that the idea might never come to fruition, just like his 2011 ‘Snoop Scoops’ ice cream endeavour.