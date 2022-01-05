Actor Keanu Reeves donated 70pc of his earnings from 'The Matrix' for cancer research

According to a report, Keanu Reeves donated US$31.5 million (RM132 million) or 70 per cent of his paycheck to leukaemia research. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has again proven to be the nicest person around when he donated a chunk of his earnings from the original The Matrix movie to cancer research.

Reeves donated US$31.5 million (RM132 million) or 70 per cent of his paycheck to leukaemia research, New York Post reported.

The donation was understandable as Reeves's younger sister Kim was battling the disease at the time.

Kim was diagnosed with the blood cancer in 1991, and spent a decade in and out of treatment before entering remission in 2001.

Reeves has continued to give money to research in the years after Kim was cured, even creating his own cancer fund.

The John Wick star secretly set up the non-profit, which reportedly ran for years without any attention.

“I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” Reeves reportedly told Ladies Home Journal in 2009.

“I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”

Reeves also auctioned off a 15-minute Zoom date with himself in 2020, with the money donated to Camp Rainbow Gold, a summer program for Idaho children with cancer.

The winning bidder purportedly paid more than US$19,000 (RM79,000) for the brief date with the Hollywood heartthrob.

It was recently reported that Reeves gifted new Rolex watches to his John Wick 4 stuntmen to celebrate the completion of the movie.