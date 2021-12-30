Local celebs take seven spots of Top 10 Malay Mail Showbiz stories in 2021

The story of Malaysian singer Cheryl Koh, who brought Lionel Richie to tears in the American Idol auditions, was the top favourite story for ‘Malay Mail’ Showbiz readers. — Pictures from Instagram/thisischerylk and YouTube/Talent Recap

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — While 2021 may not have been as eventful a year as many may have hoped for, Malaysian showbusiness stories kept Malay Mail readers clicking to keep tabs.

Local celebs earned the attention of many with seven of the top 10 stories of the year in the Showbiz section featuring Malaysian artistes.

Endless love

Topping the list is Malaysian singer Cheryl Koh, who brought former Commodores singer Lionel Richie to tears, with her rendition of Endless Love in the American Idol audition.

Although the Los Angeles-based singer did not make it to the next stage, Koh was grateful that she got to sing with Richie.

Richie also autographed Koh’s Endless Love vinyl as a parting gift for her on the show.

He later tweeted a clip of Koh’s performance on his Twitter, saying he was glad to have crossed paths with her.

Malaysia’s bad boy rapper

Malay Mail readers just can’t get enough of Malaysian rapper Namewee with two of his stories making into the top 10 list.

The Muar-born outspoken performer becoming an instant millionaire as his single Fragile sold for RM4 million as non-fungible token came in second in the list, while news of him surrendering himself to police to be investigated for his movie Babi came in seventh.

A Malaysian Marvel

Comedian Ronny Chieng not forgetting his roots despite his Hollywood star status came in third.

In a wish to Malaysians on Malaysia Day, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor shared what makes him a Malaysian at heart while flaunting his Bahasa Malaysia.

The 36-year-old from Johor Baru, who plays Jon Jon in the superhero movie, proves he is still a Malaysian while showing his passport in a video clip uploaded by Marvel Studios Malaysia.

Chieng also said he uses “lah” and “meh” in his conversations and can order like a pro in the kopitiam.

It’s 2020

And yet, some still found it fit to barrage actress Janna Nick’s attire on her choice of attire.

The Misteri Mona actress was criticised after she posted a photograph of herself wearing a blouse which exposed a bit of her cleavage.

Despite the brouhaha, Janna, whose story came in fourth in the list, said she would not remove the picture from her Instagram account.

Not in my clothes

A story about a shoulder-baring dress worn by model Natasha Hudson came in sixth in the list.

Malaysian designer Rizman Nordin, who created the controversial dress, said it was made for “free-hair” women and expressed his disappointment to see it on the model who was wearing a hijab.

I bought it!

Actress Scha Elinnea’s personal achievement of buying a luxury car was tainted by social media users who questioned the starlet’s financial capabilities.

The story on the 21-year-old receiving Instagram messages from social media users who accused her of using “illegal money”, insinuating that the actress’ latest purchase was funded by a sugar daddy, came in eight in the list.

Scha, whose real name is Natasha Mohamed Mubeen said she would never give such income to her family.