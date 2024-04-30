JOHOR BARU, April 30 — Two senior managers of a Johor utility company were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday for allegedly accepting kickbacks related to contract work.

The two men, aged 36 and 40, were detained and arrested at the Selangor MACC office in Section 16, Shah Alam at about 2pm yesterday.

According to MACC sources, investigators initiated the probe that led to the arrests based on several complaints received since last year.

“It is understood that the two suspects had received bribes from owners of two outsourcing contractor firms in return to secure servicing and supply works from the water supply company.

“The suspects were also involved in presenting a fake document in relation to a donation application for a programme amounting to RM3.3 million that was not fully implemented,” the sources revealed this morning.

Selangor MACC investigators have since handed over the suspects to their Johor counterparts to assist investigations.

In a statement, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for soliciting or receiving bribes and Section 18 of the same Act for providing false documents with the intention to deceive.

The anti-graft commission did not identify the suspect's employer or offered further details.

The suspects are expected to be brought to the magistrates’ court here later in the day for MACC investigators to obtain a remand application.