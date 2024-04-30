HULU SELANGOR, April 30 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Pang Sock Tao is not perturbed over the personal attacks made against her by the opposition but instead wants to remain focused on the Kuala Kubu Baru (KKB) by-election campaign.

She said she wants to be a mature politician and make full use of the campaign period by explaining to the voters her plans for the constituency.

“For me, I have to focus and can’t run away because for me that (personal attack) is irrelevant to the people of KKB because the local people want an individual who can help and serve.

“Hence, with a sincere heart and dedication, I am confident that I can do it. I think we need to practice mature politics and I hope the challengers can campaign wisely because I do not want to comment on other people’s personal issues,” she said today.

The former Press Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Local Government said this to reporters after conducting a visit around the KKB public market together with the National DAP Publicity Secretary who is also Deputy Communications Minister, Teo Nie Ching here.

Pang, 31, representing the Unity Government to defend the seat, yesterday said that she would announce an election manifesto containing a comprehensive pledge involving the development of the population, including the Orang Asli community, this Friday.

The Pekan Ampang DAP branch’s publicity secretary also said that despite facing personal attacks, the public’s acceptance of the past few days of campaigning has been positive.

“The issue of me being an outsider is of course asked (by KKB residents). My answer is that I will work hard and I think I can stay here to provide the best service, when there’s a will, there’s a way,” she said.

Meanwhile, the constituency is now seen to be busy with the presence of the main leaders of the competing parties who are campaigning to help their respective candidates except the Independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin, whose campaign is still yet to be seen.

The by-election will witness a four-cornered clash involving Pang and her three challengers — Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau (Independent).

It is being called following the death of its incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission set May 11 as polling day while early voting is on May 7. — Bernama