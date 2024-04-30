KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has today defended the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for filing a police case against a blogger, saying it had every right to do so.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported Fahmi saying that he believed MCMC had taken legal considerations into account before taking this action.

“I think MCMC will have [its own] perspective on the matter ... I don’t think they’re being a bit too much.

“They have got legal grounds for the action they are pursuing. LFL can comment and criticise ... Feel free to do so,” he said during an event at Wisma Bernama, referring to the lawyers’ group Lawyers for Liberty.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the MCMC said it rejected all baseless accusations made by blogger, Murray Hunter, accusing the agency and the police of being institutions that are politically influenced by the current government administration.

The MCMC said Hunter’s postings were slanderous as he openly accused the commission of acting beyond its jurisdiction for personal interests, and claimed that the commission and the police were trying to scare the public.

It then said that it had lodged a police report against Hunter for his alleged slander.

Advertisement

This move has since been criticised by LFL.