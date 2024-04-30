KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Former Umno Youth executive council member Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo was arrested today for alleged seditious remarks made against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed the arrest that took place at the suspect’s home in Setapak around noon, news portal Malaysiakini reported this afternoon.

“Yes, can (confirm),” Razarudin was quoted as saying when asked about a video clip showing the arrest by two policemen.

He was reported saying the controversial blogger will be taken to the Dang Wangi distract police station for investigation and remand under the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Advertisement

According to the news portal, it is understood that the arrest was made based on a police report lodged against a video posted last night of Papagomo’s remarks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s meeting with KK Mart founder Datuk Seri Chai Chee Kan at the peak of controversies surrounding the socks printed with the word “Allah”.

Malaysiakini also reported that Papagomo had in the same video made claims that the King had instructed Bersatu information committee member Badrul Hisham Shaharin, or better known as Chegubard, to be charged under the Sedition Act.

National news wire Bernama reported yesterday that Chegubard was charged in the Sessions Court with two counts of inciting hatred and issuing defamatory remarks which could tarnish the good name of the King.

Advertisement

He has, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chegubard has also been charged at the Johor Baru Sessions Court under the Sedition Act over his Facebook post regarding the rumoured opening of a casino in Forest City, Johor.