SEREMBAN, April 30 — A septuagenarian was charged in the Sessions Court, here today with misappropriation of funds belonging to the cooperative he served as a chairman, amounting to RM422,440, in 2020.

Zainol Ishak, 73, who is the chairman of Koperasi Felda Palong Empat Negeri Sembilan Berhad, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi.

According to the charge, Zainol is accused of dishonestly using the funds from the cooperative’s bank account for his personal use, between August 2020 and November 2021, at a bank in Jalan Tampin, Gemas near here.

The charge is framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum sentence of five years in prison and whipping and liable to a fine if convicted.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Azriff Firdaus Mohamad Ali appeared for the prosecution.

At the proceedings, Shahidah Muslimah Roslan, representing the accused, appealed for RM40,000 bail in one surety, offered by the prosecution, to be reduced as her client was supporting his wife and four grandchildren whose father has died. He is also suffering from high blood pressure.

The court allowed bail of RM20,000 in one surety, with the additional condition that the accused report to the MACC office every month, and surrender his passport to the court until the disposal of the case.

The court set May 30 for re-mention. — Bernama