IPOH, April 30 — A former officer of the Perak Land and Mines Office (PTG) pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to the charge of cheating the Perak Agricultural Land Board, resulting in the subdivision of Malay Reserve Land covering an area of approximately 649.2 hectares in 2012.

Rosli Che Mohamed, 64, entered the plea after the charge was read before Judge Datuk Ibrahim Osman.

The accused, as the then Deputy Registrar of Titles at the department, was charged with deceiving the Perak Agricultural Land Board into believing that the land parcels PN 174770-174772 and PT 17527-17529 in Mukim Sitiawan, Manjung, were not Malay reserve land through the Perak Land and Mines Director’s Office Data Correction Form dated March 25, 2011.

This prompted the Perak Agricultural Land Board to approve the land subdivision application for the ownership of PN 174772, Lot 17527 to 317 plots covering an area of approximately 649.2 hectares in Mukim Sitiawan, Manjung, to Nadi Agrobusiness Sdn Bhd, a decision that would not have been made had the Board known the matter was not true.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Perak PTG, Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang Wahab, here on January 4, 2012.

The charge under Section 418 of the Penal Code (Act 574) carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Maziah Mansor proposed bail of RM10,000 with one surety for the accused, taking into account the gravity of the offence committed.

Rosli’s lawyer Syarul Nizam Rabi pleaded for a lower amount on the grounds that his client was a pensioner and had a child with a heart condition that requires treatment every six months at the National Heart Institute.

Ibrahim then set bail at RM6,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office every month.

The court fixed May 30 for mention of the case. — Bernama