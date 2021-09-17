Malaysia-born Shang Chi star, Ronny Chieng, proves he’s still a Malaysian in Malaysia Day wish video (VIDEO)

Chieng proves he’s still a Malaysian at heart while wishing Malaysians a happy Malaysia Day. — Screenshot via Twitter/ Marvel Studios Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malaysia-born Shang-Chi actor and comedian, Ronny Chieng proved he’s still a Malaysian at heart while wishing Malaysians a happy Malaysia Day.

In a clip tweeted by Marvel Studios Malaysia, the Johor Baru-born actor shared what makes him a Malaysian at heart while flaunting his Bahasa Malaysia.

“Number one, I still have a Malaysia passport okay, look at this, what more proof do you need?

“Number two, I still use my ‘lah’ and ‘meh’ all the time like ‘boleh lah’, ‘can meh’, ‘can lah’. And number three, I can still order like a pro at the kopitiam,” Chieng said in the video.

The Crazy Rich Asian actor sent his well wishes to all Malaysians before ending the clip with a ‘Malaysia Boleh’.

Our very own, JB-born, Ronny Chieng shares what (still) makes him Malaysian at heart! 😎 Catch him as Jon Jon in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, (finally) in Malaysian cinemas 7 October. #ShangChiMY



Find out more: https://t.co/8ATFzy7vNB pic.twitter.com/mxPreBtmiE — Marvel Studios Malaysia (@MarvelMalaysia) September 16, 2021

Marvel Studios Malaysia’s tweet has been viewed over 20,000 times and has garnered over 400 likes.

The one-minute-and-two-second clip is also part of Marvel Studios promo on their latest release, Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings.

Chieng who’s playing Jon Jon in the new superhero movie will also be joined by actor Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and actress Awkwafina as Katy Chen.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be hitting Malaysian cinemas starting October 7.