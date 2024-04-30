KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has linked fugitive financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low to one of four Bugatti Veyron seized abroad on suspicion of being purchased using embezzled funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Utusan Malaysia reported an anonymous source saying that two more were linked to Khadem Al Qubaisi, former head of Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and Mohamed Badawy Al-Husseiny, former CEO of Abu Dhabi firm Aabar Investments PJS.

"These three individuals have been under the MACC's radar," said the source.

Yesterday, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said his agency had on October 26, 2022 requested information from Germany regarding the cars.

Azam's remark follows German tabloid Bild reporting that the luxury cars were confiscated by Germany’s Criminal Investigation Department 7, which specialises in white-collar crimes, from a private storage facility in Munich last week as part of an ongoing investigation into the Malaysian state investment firm.