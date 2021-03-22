Malaysian rapper Namewee surrenders himself to Dang Wangi police station to assist investigations into his film ‘Babi’

Malaysian rapper Namewee has surrendered himself to Dang Wangi police station over his film ‘Babi’. — Picture via Facebook/Namewee

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Controversial rapper Namewee surrendered himself to the police this morning.

In a Facebook post, Namewee or his real name Wee Meng Chee said he surrendered at the Dang Wangi police station after completing his seven days quarantine.

“Good morning Kuala Lumpur, completed my quarantine,” he wrote.

“Had a good meal at a kopitiam just now and now surrendering myself at the police station. Wish me well.”

Wee said this was the eighth time he took the initiative to cooperate with the police in an investigation as a musician and filmmaker.

“I have never tried to run even though I know I am just a normal citizen and I am not strong enough to fight the huge suppression from this country.”

“But one thing I know I am Malaysian, I love Malaysia, and I hope Malaysia loves me too.”

Wee also said if there is no update from him on his social media before the day ends, it means he had been detained.

Persatuan Seniman Malaysia (Seniman) had in December lodged a police report against the film Babi for allegedly having elements of racism that tarnished Malaysia’s image.

Seniman secretary-general Mohd Hafiz Mohd Nafiah was quoted as saying that based on the video clips that he watched, he personally felt the film contained elements of racism, despite claims that it was based on a true story.

Babi has received nominations at four international film festivals.

Besides nominations for Best Director and Best Actor in the Toronto International Film Festival, the film was also nominated at the Berlin International Film Festival, Bangkok International Film Festival, and the Golden Horse Award.