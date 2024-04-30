KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Icelandic-Chinese singer songwriter Laufey will be ‘bewitching’ fans in Malaysia this August 27 in part of her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour (Asia and Australia).

Laufey, best known for her 1950’s jazz singing style will be performing at the Plenary Hall in KL Convention Centre.

Apart from Malaysia, she will also be bringing the tour to other Asian countries such as Singapore, China, Japan as well as the Philippines.

All of her Australian shows, which are set in September, have already been sold out.

Laufey recently made history with her latest album Bewitched, released in September 2023, which won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Her Kuala Lumpur show is organised by Live Nation Malaysia with ticket prices ranging from RM198 to RM468.

Presale will start on May 6 at 11am while general on sale tickets go live on May 7 from 11am onwards.

For more ticketing information, please click here.