BATU PAHAT, April 30 — It’s the squiggly eyes and the rotund tentacles that catch your attention first.

No, this isn’t another kaiju movie or a scene from the cephalopod section at the seafood market. Rather, it’s an adorable cartoon octopus that happens to be the mascot of Takonoroom, a brand new artisanal gelato maker based in Batu Pahat, Johor.

There aren’t any squid ink flavours at the moment (though who knows in the future); classic options such as vanilla, dark chocolate, pistachio and every Malaysian’s favourite teh tarik are available.

Whether you enjoy Takonoroom’s gelato atop a cone or a brownie, there’s every reason to welcome a new local ice cream maker. The more, the creamier, as they say.

Enjoy Takonoroom’s gelato atop an ice cream cone or a brownie.

Takonoroom is run by Koh Zu Wen, 27, and Tan Song Ning, 25. Koh had majored in business law in Japan and worked as a barista. He now handles gelato production while Tan, who studied fine arts and illustration in China, is responsible for Takonoroom’s branding and marketing.

Clearly the couple didn’t begin their careers in chasing ice cream dreams. So how did they start their very nascent entrepreneurial journey in making gelato?

Tan explains, "We first tried authentic gelato during our working holiday in New Zealand last year. We discovered how its texture is distinct from ice cream, sparking our interest and prompting us to delve into its study and production.”

When the pair first started, they kept operations basic. Tan says, "We actually just started establishing this brand this month. Currently, we operate by collaborating with local cafés, participating in pop-up events, and selling online.”

Takonoroom is founded by Koh Zu Wen (left) and Tan Song Ning (right).

As such, they haven’t established a physical storefront or production facility, in order to keep their operations relatively small-scale and flexible. However, as they continue to grow, Tan notes that expanding their reach is a priority.

Part of the appeal for new customers might be their quirky moniker. The name Takonoroom can be quite a conversation starter, transforming curious prospects to dedicated regulars.

Tan shares, "In Japanese, tako means ‘octopus’ For us, octopus has many arms, symbolising versatility, and we aspire to be versatile individuals. The ‘no room’ part can be understood as ‘the octopus's room’ or ‘tako has no room’, mirroring how we currently sell online. Of course, we hope to have our own studio in the future.”

While there is clearly room to grow (pun intended), they have been aggressively "expanding our product offerings and refining our flavours... increasing our brand visibility and expanding our customer base... through targeted marketing efforts and participation in various events and collaborations.”

Churning espresso flavoured gelato.

One way Takonoroom teams up with their partners is by pairing their products together.

Tan offers one recent example: "John, the owner of Louvre Brewer, roasts his own coffee beans. We combine his coffee beans with our gelato to create our espresso-flavoured gelato, and we also combine our vanilla gelato with his espresso to create affogato.”

The former is Takonoroom’s latest flavour, featuring Louvre Brewer’s Kenya Machakos AA coffee beans. The espresso roast has a lemony profile, with floral notes and hints of dark berries.

Which makes for an altogether creamy and caffeinated Espresso Gelato.

Espresso (made with beans roasted by Louvre Brewer) is used to make Takonoroom’s affogato.

That craving for caffeine runs through the duo’s veins too. Tan explains this is why, in part, Takonoroom’s specialty flavours include both teh tarik and espresso.

She adds, "When we used Louvre Brewer’s Kenya espresso as the base for our gelato, the flavour turned out surprisingly harmonious. We will also be experimenting with more varieties of coffee to blend into our upcoming gelatos.”

This approach seems to be paying off as the two are in discussion with other cafés. Customised flavours is a tried and true strategy in F&B; the novelty might be the relatively untapped market in Batu Pahat.

Tan admits that it’s early days yet though they remain ambitious: "We hope to have our own space in the future where gelato enthusiasts can ‘chill with us’, which is our brand slogan, aimed at encouraging people to slow down and enjoy life.”

Judging by the recent crowd at Louvre Brewer and their other pop-up events, Takonoroom might well need to make more room soon for their lovingly crafted gelato.

Customers at pop-ups have been enjoying scoops of Takonoroom’s gelato.

Takonoroom

WhatsApp: 018-900 9257

IG: https://www.instagram.com/takonoroom/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/people/Takonoroom/61557378466832/

