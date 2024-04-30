KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has confirmed this, adding that the commission is investigating allegations against Mohd Shukri's son.

“My officers also want him to answer several allegations against him,” Azam was quoted as saying by The Star today.

He also said investigators will determine if Shukri should be arrested after his statement has been recorded.

On Mohd Shukri’s Facebook page, however, the page administrator has posted an update s thataying the Perlis Menteri Besar is not remanded and is allowed to go home after having his statement recorded.

Last Wednesday, Mohd Shukri’s son was remanded to assist in investigation into a case of producing false documents to make RM600,000 in claims since 2022.

National news wire Bernama reported that two civil servants in the Menteri Besar’s Office and State Secretary’s Office and three company contractors were also detained.

The suspects were remanded overnight to allow the MACC to conduct investigations under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Mohd Shukri when informed of his son’s situation had said he was aware and would leave it to the authorities to complete their investigation.