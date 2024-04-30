PETALING JAYA, April 30 — Greg Berlanti and Netflix are teaming up to bring a live-action TV series based on the iconic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, Scooby-Doo, to the streaming platform.

Netflix is reportedly close to finalising a deal for the project, which includes a script-to-series commitment, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

If the script is positively received, Netflix will proceed with a straight-to-series order for the updated adaptation.

Representatives for Netflix, Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions chose not to comment until the deal is officially confirmed.

If the project progresses, it won’t be the first live-action Scooby-Doo project to make it to screen.

Notably a live-action Scooby-Doo film hit cinemas in 2002, which featured Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini, alongside Neil Fanning as the voice of Scooby.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who previously adapted Cowboy Bebop (2021) for Netflix and High Fidelity (2020) for Hulu, are set to write the script and executive produce through their Midnight Radio outfit alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner.

Berlanti and his partner Sarah Schechter at Berlanti Productions will also executive produce, along with Leigh London Redman.

Jonathan Gabay from Berlanti Productions and Adrienne Erickson from Midnight Radio will be credited as co-executive producers.

Created in 1969 by writers Joe Ruby and Ken Spears, the animated Scooby-Doo cartoon was broadcast on CBS and ABC until it was cancelled in 1986.

The franchise has since seen numerous adaptations and spin-offs and is widely regarded as one of the greatest TV cartoons in history.