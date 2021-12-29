Charlie Puth is putting on a concert on TikTok to ring in 2022

Singer Charlie Puth has over 14.8 million subscribers on TikTok and 280.6 million ‘Likes’.— AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 29 — TikTok is getting ready to celebrate the new year in good company! Singer Charlie Puth and artists Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty will perform on the virtual stage for a live concert. The appointment is set for December 31 at 6pm in the United States. Mark your calendar.

This will be TikTok’s last show of the year. While TV channels like Fox have cancelled their New Year’s specials due to the spread of the Omicron variant, the Chinese social network has its own alternative planned. During the covid-19 pandemic, virtual concerts have emerged as the solution to social distancing measures and audience restrictions.

This Friday, December 31, musical artists Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty will perform on TikTok’s virtual stage between 6pm and 7.15pm Pacific time. A symbolic lineup of three artists who experienced breakthroughs on the platform in 2021. TikTok recently listed singer and songwriter Charlie Puth as the eighth most viewed artist on TikTok; Kali Uchis’s song Telepatía was the hottest Latin song on the app in 2021 while rapper Rico Nasty has more than 1.8 million subscribers on TikTok.

The concert will be broadcast from TikTok Towers, designed to look like a series of apartments, with each artist performing in a space specially set up for the event and in line with the artist’s style. While the three artists will perform the show to their audiences in a livestream, some creators of the platform have also been invited. According to Variety, the user averagefashionblogger will host the event. TikTokers scarlet_may.1, tracy.oj, cristiandennis, tyshonlawrence and 8illy have also been mentioned.

This is not the first time that TikTok hosts a virtual concert event on its platform. The Chinese social network notably attracted more than 5.5 million viewers during Ed Sheeran’s live show in July. — ETX Studio