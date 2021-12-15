TGV and Coca-Cola celebrate the return of families to cinema with a RM100,000 prize bonanza

TGV in partnership with Coca-Cola is celebrating the return of families to the cinema with the Royale RM100,000 Bonanza. — Picture courtesy of TGV

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — TGV in partnership with Coca-Cola Malaysia is celebrating the return of families to cinema with the Royale RM100,000 Bonanza.

This is because children are now allowed to enter cinemas once again as long as they’re accompanied by fully-vaccinated parents or guardians.

With a minimum spending of RM25 on cinematic snacks at the TGV’s website or app, families and moviegoers are now eligible to win weekly attractive prizes through the Royale RM100,000 Bonanza.

From vouchers to smartphones to laptops, participants could bring home prizes such as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, iPhone 13, MacBook Air and vouchers from AEON and TGV.

Participants are free to purchase as many cinematic snacks as they want over the promotional period, and each online transaction will be counted as a new entry.

The contest will take place from December 9 until February 2 next year with prizes and winners to be announced on a weekly basis through TGV’s social media pages.

TGV general manager for sales and marketing Mohit Bhargava said that with the arrival of upcoming family movies such as Disney’s Encanto and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this is the perfect time to reward families and moviegoers through the Royale RM100,000 Bonanza.

“The promotion is about welcoming guests back to the cinema offering gifts with purchase as we approach the holiday season.

“And to recognise and reward the love for TGV’s cinematic snacks, in particular our iconic Royale Popcorn, that has been voted Malaysia’s favourite cinema popcorn by moviegoers,” he said.

Coca-Cola Malaysia commercial lead Eric Tan also expressed his excitement on their partnership with TGV.

“Through our partnership with TGV, we are delighted to bring this refreshing experience together with TGV’s #PopKing and our Coca-Cola brand of beverages.

“This is a great way to enjoy TGV’s PopKing as well as other range of meal selection together with our great tasting Coca-Cola beverages and win some amazing prizes,” he said.

Cinemas were previously allowed to resume their operations in September with the condition only fully-vaccinated adults were allowed to enter.

The restrictions were lifted in October thus allowing entry to fully vaccinated teens aged 12 to 17 years old.

Aside from that, existing standard operating procedures (SOP) for all cinemas still applies and will be strictly adhered to ensure the safety of moviegoers.

This includes complying with social distancing seating and wearing a face mask at all times.

For more information on TGV cinemas operation and the Royale RM100,000 Bonanza, please click here.