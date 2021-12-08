BTS’ Jungkook creative Instagram handle praised by fans, inspires McDonald’s to follow suit

PETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — BTS’ Jungkook has sent fans into a frenzy after coming up with a creative Instagram handle abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz.

The K-pop star’s idea of the USERNAME, which excludes the singer’s initials JK, inspired by fans and brands to use his style in recreating their usernames.

<IMAGE 1>

Singapore BTS Army fans shared how famous brands such as the official McDonald’s page took to recreate their username ab_ _efghijkl_nopqrstuvwxyz following Jungkook’s username style.

<IMAGE 2>

Other Army fans took to Twitter to express what a genius idea it was for the Kpop star to coin such a username.

“I wish I had three percent of the brain cells that Jungkook has. That IG name just confirmed him being a genius for me,” wrote one user.

“I just realised how genius it Jungkook’s IG name is,” wrote @tdoongluvbot

Two days ago, all the seven members of the K-pop group created their own Instagram account and all members have amassed more than 19 million followers each.