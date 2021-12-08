BTS’ Jungkook creative Instagram handle praised by fans, inspires McDonald’s to follow suit

PETALING JAYA, Dec 8 — BTS’ Jungkook has sent fans into a frenzy after coming up with a creative Instagram handle abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz.
The K-pop star’s idea of the USERNAME, which excludes the singer’s initials JK, inspired by fans and brands to use his style in recreating their usernames.
<IMAGE 1>
Singapore BTS Army fans shared how famous brands such as the official McDonald’s page took to recreate their username ab_ _efghijkl_nopqrstuvwxyz following Jungkook’s username style.
<IMAGE 2>
Other Army fans took to Twitter to express what a genius idea it was for the Kpop star to coin such a username.
“I wish I had three percent of the brain cells that Jungkook has. That IG name just confirmed him being a genius for me,” wrote one user.
“I just realised how genius it Jungkook’s IG name is,” wrote @tdoongluvbot
Two days ago, all the seven members of the K-pop group created their own Instagram account and all members have amassed more than 19 million followers each.
#BTS blow the World away, opening their own individual Instagram Accounts earlier today, and are literally breaking the Net and breaking Records left, right and centre with #btsoninstagram currently trending at #1 worldwide!💥🌐🥇🌎👑👑👑👑👑👑👑💜https://t.co/voIKiI1GUN pic.twitter.com/pIRfkkGtOx— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) December 6, 2021