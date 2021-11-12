TikTok releases Kpop insights for last three years, Malaysia ranks at number 10 for countries obsessed Kpop content

Malaysia ranks at number 10 for countries obsessed with Kpop content according to a collaborative study by TikTok and Kpop fandom data service, Kpop Radar. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, November 12 – Short-form mobile video application TikTok has released key insights and trends of Kpop on TikTok in a collaborative study with Kpop fandom data service, Kpop Radar.

The study revealed growth in Kpop content on TikTok over the last three years, with the number of such videos tripling from 33.5 million in 2019 to over 97 million in September 2021.

Surprisingly, 92.8 percent of the videos originated from outside of Korea with Indonesia emerging as the top creator (16.4 percent), closely followed by Philippines (13.5 percent) and the United States (8.7 percent).

Malaysia ranked at the tenth position with 2.8 percent of Kpop video creation while other countries listed in the top 10 list includes Korea, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam.

TikTok which enables users to recreate and share well-known tracks and choreography earning them the attention of Kpop fans.

Blackpink’s Lisa’s hit song Money has gained a surge in popularity after TikTok creators began pairing the song with reenactments of iconic scenes from Netflix’s hit series Squid Game.

The platform has over 3.1 million videos taking inspiration from latest Kpop music releases, which has accumulated 9.1 billion views.

TikTok has redefined how fans interact with their idols, where the study shows that Kpop artists such as BDC and Weekly have accumulated massive followings on their TikTok by leveraging the platform’s creative challenges and features to connect with their fanbase.

Kpop girl’s group STAYC has also seen a surge of followers nearly five times over the last six month due to the challenges and features on the platform.

According to TikTok Korea head of global business development Jay Bae, the app has changed how people consume and experience Kpop from all over the globe now that they have the space and tools to recreate and reimagine their favourite content.

“As K-pop is so well-loved by the global TikTok community, we will continue to drive initiatives to support both the artists and the fans.

“TikTok has certainly made its mark in the music industry, joining the ranks of LPs, radios, and television.

“We are grateful to be a part of this ongoing movement to support the genre and its community,” Bae said.

TikTok will be holding their first ever Kpop-centred-conference called the ‘2021 Kpop Radar TikTok’ where they will discuss and give insights on the K-wave genre.

The conference is open to anyone who registered, and you can catch it this November 17 in a video on demand (VOD) format on the official website.

More insights into TikTok and its impact on the Kpop industry can be found in the 2021 Kpop Radar TikTok’s official website.