South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho’s ex girlfriend to take legal action against death threats, defamation

Kim Seon-ho’s ex-lover says she feels bad to see his fall from grace as a result of her post. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Kim Seon Ho's ex-girlfriend, who posted about her relationship with him on the internet, has decided to take legal action against death threats and assault on her character.

She wrote anonymously to an online community earlier this week, accusing an actor, who she had formerly dated, of forcing her to have an abortion.

She said the actor misled her about the penalty costs he would have to pay and broke marriage promises as well as treated her badly after her abortion.

Kim’s ex-lover went on to say that she waited months for the South Korean celebrity to apologise after he broke up with her over the phone before going public, but he never did.

On October 20, Kim acknowledged that he was the actor mentioned in the anonymous post and issued an apology through his agency, Salt Entertainment, reported Soompi.

Soon after, he revealed that he would be quitting the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night as well as two of his upcoming films.

On the same day, her lawyers issued an official statement stating that she would be pursuing legal action in response to death threats and intrusions of her privacy.

“We are attorneys Lee Dong Hoon and Jung Da Eun of the law firm Best Way, who are representing Kim Seon Ho’s ex-girlfriend ‘A’.

“At the moment, personal information about ‘A’ is being recklessly released through certain media outlets, social media, and online communities; and she is facing endless attacks and even death threats based on falsehoods about her identity and personal life.

“As a result, ‘A’ is currently suffering from severe psychological stress, to the point where it is difficult for her to even go about her everyday life.

“In order to prevent ‘A’, who is not a celebrity, from suffering additional damage, we respectfully request that you refrain from over-the-top speculation and defamation of character, and we also ask that [reporters] refrain from investigating ‘A’ as an individual or requesting interviews.

“Our law firm will do our utmost to protect ‘A’, and we are informing you of our plans to take all possible legal measures in response to malicious reports, posts, or comments related to ‘A’,” stated in the statement

Meanwhile, Kim’s ex-girlfriend also apologised in the statement for hurting many people with her post.

She added that she has received an apology from the actor and felt bad to see his instant fall from grace as a consequence of her post.

“There was a time when that person and I were both genuinely in love, so I feel bad seeing him collapse in an instant due to what I wrote, part of which was very strong.

“I have received an apology from that person, and I think there were some parts that were a misunderstanding.

“I don’t want things that are different from the truth to be spread, and I don’t want our story to be exaggerated anymore.

“My heart is heavy because I feel that I have caused a lot of damage to many people through this incident. I will take down this post soon,” she said.