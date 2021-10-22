Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter hits back at UK radio presenter for calling her ‘a chubby little thing’ on air

English television presenter Tilly Ramsay clapped back at a radio presenter for making remarks about her physique. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — English television presenter Tilly Ramsay clapped back at a radio presenter in the United Kingdom for calling her a ‘chubby little thing’ on air.

The daughter of prominent chef, Gordon Ramsay, took to her Instagram page where she released a statement in response to the remarks made by LBC Radio presenter, Steve Allen.

Allen, who’s the host for the LBC Radio early morning show on Wednesday was responding to a comment from a listener who told Allen that Tilly was taking part in Celebrity MasterChef Australia as well as dancing competition show, Strictly Come Dancing.

He however responded to the listener with “is she? Well, she can’t blimming well dance, I’m bored with her already.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine,” Allen said on air.

Tilly (her real name Matilda Elizabeth Ramsay) has since responded to Allen’s statement saying that the radio presenter has gone out of line.

“I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity, however, recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.

“Steve, please feel free to voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

“It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative,” Ramsay said in the statement posted on her Instagram.

The 19-year-old added that she’s faced comments on her appearance before and although she’s learning to accept herself, words can still hurt.

“I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with its own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.

“However, I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinize anyone’s weight and appearance,” Tilly said.

Aside from the statement, Tilly also shared a voice snippet of Allen’s remarks on her in the post.

Her Instagram post has garnered over 400,000 likes with over 20,000 comments from her fans and fellow Strictly Come Dancing’s participants, showing their support for Tilly.

Allen hasn’t publicly responded to Ramsay yet.

Tilly is a social media influencer, chef and television presenter best known for presenting the BBC cooking show called ‘Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch’ on CBBC.

She is also one of the celebrity participants in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing and is also scheduled to appear as a contestant on the upcoming season of Celebrity MasterChef Australia.