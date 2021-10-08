After being called out for sharing anti-vaccine video, ‘Black Panther’ actress Letitia Wright now pushes her views while filming

After being criticised for sharing a video that preached scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccines, British actress Letitia Wright now pushes her anti-vaccination views on the set of ‘Black Panther 2’. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — British actress Letitia Wright has been reportedly pushing her anti-vaccination views on the set of Black Panther 2 that is currently in production.

The 27-year-old Guyanese-born made her comments against getting jabbed while shooting in Atlanta, a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

Her comments were in addition to her anti-vax postings made last year on social media that had led her staff to quit.

“[Wright] quietly parted ways with her entire US team of representatives in the wake of a backlash over posting a controversial anti-vaccine video in December,” the portal reported.

It was previously reported by Page Six that the actress deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after backlash for sharing a video that preached scepticism about the vaccines.

She had initially defended her stance on the matter and wrote “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself .you get cancelled [laugh emoji].”

When criticism against her grew for sharing the video, Wright claimed that she was just trying to share more information.

“My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies,” she had written then.

“Nothing else.”