Security footage of Indonesian star Jonathan Frizzy assaulted by wife with dumbbells after cheating accusations goes viral

Frizzy and his wife, Devanka, made headlines for domestic violence. ― Picture via Instagram/Dhenafrizzy

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 ― Security footage of Indonesian star Jonathan Frizzy being beaten with a dumbbell by his wife, Dhena Devanka for allegedly cheating on her has gone viral on social media.

According to Oh Bulan, this is not the first incident involving the couple as the woman previously filed a police report against her husband claiming that she was abused.

Frizzy's uncle, Benny Simanjuntak, made their domestic violence incident public when he disclosed the pictures from a CCTV video of Devanka hitting Frizzy with a dumbbell on Instagram.

In the video, Devanka was believed to be losing control as she repeatedly hit Frizzy with the gym equipment, while he remained powerless to protect himself.

Frizzy did not retaliate while being attacked by his wife. ― Picture via Instagram/Benny Simanjuntak

Simanjuntak’s Instagram post which received 7180 likes and various types of comments from the internet users has been made inaccessible to the public and labelled as a sensitive content.

He uploaded another video on his official Instagram account to clarify Devanka's assault on Frizzy.

“Frizzy did not fight back after he was beaten, even though he was accused of cheating, which could not be substantiated,” he stated in the video.

Simanjuntak also said that he does not want people to misunderstand Frizzy, who has been accused of being an abusive spouse.

In response, Devanka, who is a mother of three children, claimed that she was only holding the dumbbell but did not use it as a weapon to hit him.

She said that her acts were little in comparison to what Jonathan had done to her and will release a video of Jonathan's cruel behaviour soon.

The couple’s domestic violence incident is still under investigation.