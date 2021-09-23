‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ coming soon to Disney+

Disney+ subscribers won’t have to spend a penny more to watch or re-watch 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'. — Screen capture via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

NEW YORK, Sept 23 — Good news for Marvel fans: Disney has just announced the arrival of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on its streaming platform for November. A nice gift for fans on the occasion of the second anniversary of Disney+, all without spending a penny more. The entertainment giant even has one more surprise in store.

Disney intends to celebrate the second anniversary of its streaming platform with fanfare. On November 12, the American giant will host “Disney+ Day” as an event where it will unveil the next content expected on the platform. And the streaming platform doesn’t plan to stop there since it will gift its subscribers by making its last two movies Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise available to them: “The first Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” said Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Company CEO.

Disney+ subscribers won’t even have to spend a penny more to watch or re-watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel’s latest movie, which was released in cinemas September 3, directly from the comfort of their sofa. There’s also a nice gift for fans of Jungle Cruise. Released on July 30 in theaters, the adventure film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt will also be available on the platform at no additional cost to subscribers.

Up until now Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has only been available in theaters while Jungle Cruise by Jaume Collet-Serra is both in theaters and Premiere Access on Disney+.

In addition to adding its latest two hits to the big screen, Disney also announced the release of an original film Home Sweet Home Alone, an animated series about the world of Frozen (Olaf Presents), and a special film about the origins and legacy of the“Star Wars character Boba Fett. The first five episodes of the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum will also be unveiled for the Disney+ anniversary. — ETX Studio