HK artiste Maria Cordero contemplates surrendering her Portuguese citizenship

Hong Kong celebrity Maria Cordero says she is contemplating surrendering her Portuguese citizenship following an announcement by fellow artistes Nicholas Tse who is giving up his Canadian citizenship.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Hong Kong celebrity Maria Cordero is contemplating giving up her Portuguese citizenship following China’s move to blacklist artistes with dual citizenship.

Cordero told Hong Kong media that she had heard about the blacklist issue but to date, the matter has not been confirmed by Beijing.

Hence she is of the opinion that it may not affect foreign artistes so much, portal hk01.com reported.

However, Cordero, who has been going to China for work in recent years, felt that if one really needs to work in China, giving up foreign citizenship was the right thing to do.

The 67-year-old, popularly known as Fat Mama, said having Chinese citizenship would protect a person besides obtaining the benefits offered by the country.

Cordero’s comments came in the wake of reports that fellow celebrity Nicholas Tse had applied to renounce his Canadian citizenship.

Rumours had begun circulating on Chinese social media that seven famous Chinese actors with foreign citizenship had been placed on a “reorganisation list” by the National Radio and Television Administration.

Besides Tse, others on the list are Jet Li, Zhang Tielin, Crystal Liu Yifei, Will Pan, Wang Lee Hom, and Mark Chao.

Li has Singaporean citizenship; Zhang is a British citizen; Liu, Pan, and Wang have American citizenship; and Tse and Chao have Canadian citizenship.