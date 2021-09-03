Beijing calls for entertainment industry boycott of individuals with questionable behaviors, exorbitant payments and appreciation of feminine men

Beijing’s clean up includes doing away with idol development programmes. — Picture from Instagram/youthwithyou.3

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Beijing has called for boycotts on individuals with records of questionable behaviours, as well as exorbitant payments for stars and abnormal appreciation of “niangpao”, or feminine men in entertainment programmes.

Global Times reported an observer calling the unprecedented actions of the authorities a show of China’s firm determination to clean up the industry.

“t is not only aimed at rectifying platforms, agencies or fanquan (fan circle), but radically reforming the industry,” entertainment industry observer Shi Wenxue said.

In a notice released by the Chinese National Radio and Television Administration yesterday, individuals with the “wrong” political stance, and those who go against the country and the Communist Party of China should not be employed by the industry.

Likewise, the same goes to those who violate Chinese laws or social morality.

The administration also banned idol development programmes and the employment of stars’ children.

Setting up lists to encourage fans to purchase items or pay member fees to support their idols is also prohibited.

Communist Party of China Central Committee’s publicity department said it has launched a special campaign against “problems and chaos” in the entertainment industry.

It requires entertainment enterprises to resist high salaries for film stars, rationally allocate the division of costs and severely investigate and punish tax evasion.

It is also cracking down on the trend shown by internet media platforms in pursuing “clicks” and has shut down several social media accounts cashing in on illegal profits.

Programmes now should promote the correct appreciation of beauty, and advocate excellent traditional and revolutionary culture.

Abnormal aesthetic tastes for “niangpao” and programmes to show off wealth or hype negative topics were to be firmly boycotted.

The latest move by Chinese authorities came as the authorities launched a campaign to clean up the entertainment industry.

This follows some stars who either violated Chinese laws or considered having harmed the Chinese people’s national sentiment such as the tax evasion case of actress Zheng Shuang, the rape accusation against Chinese-Canadian rapper Kris Wu, and the visit of actor Zhang Zhehan to the Yasukuni Shrine in Japan.