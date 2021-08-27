Malaysian rapper Kayda Aziz launches Merdeka-themed music video with Shopee (VIDEO)

Kayda raps about local Shopee sellers’ efforts and their e-commerce journey in the clip that drops on August 31. ― Picture courtesy of Shopee

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 ― Malaysian rapper Kayda Aziz has joined forces with Shopee to release a new music video on Merdeka Day as part of the e-commerce giant’s #ShopeeSapotLokal campaign.

Kayda fans and Malaysians can catch the music video on Shopee Malaysia’s Facebook and Instagram pages or YouTube channel on August 31.

“Working on the Merdeka Day campaign with Shopee has been a delightful and eye-opening experience for me,” the singer said in a press release.

“I got really inspired when I found out about some of our successful Malaysian entrepreneurs who have been selling their products on Shopee.

“I’m honoured to come up with the lyrics and I feel that the future for Malaysian e-commerce is very promising.”

Kayda, who is the daughter of legendary Malaysian songstress Datuk Sheila Majid added that it was a humbling experience to be given the opportunity by Shopee.

“Working with their team was overall smooth as they trusted my songwriting process and understood my style of expression in music,” she said.

“Despite a few limitations because of the pandemic, I am proud that we could still manage our ways to come together in completing this project while we followed strict SOPs during recording, shooting an animation video featuring local entrepreneurs.

“I am truly happy with the outcome of it.”

The music video titled #ShopeeSapotLokal depicts an animated version of six local sellers on Shopee in an outer space theme to metaphorically illustrate how they aimed for and landed on the moon with their businesses.

Soh said the video shares the success stories of Shopee sellers to inspire others in a fun way. ― Picture courtesy of Shopee

The six sellers are Amirah Norman (PotonGuler®️), Zeeda Aziz (Pasar Kedah), Jamie Thoo (Babymart), Juhairi Aziz (Viraller), Farah Suhaimi (Intan Kek Lapis Sarawak) and Kiridaren Jayakumar (Kedai Buku Bibliophile), all of whom have unique and inspiring stories to share.

In the tune which Kayda penned, she raps about the sellers’ efforts and e-commerce journey while reminding Malaysians to never give up and always believe in themselves.

The animated music video is part of the #ShopeeSapotLokal initiative that was launched to provide dedicated assistance and to celebrate the local seller community on the e-commerce platform.

There will also be site takeovers by Shop Malaysia Online (SMO) and Go-Ecommerce on August 31 and September 16 to magnify the campaign where Malaysians will receive upsized vouchers offering discounts of up to 31 per cent when they buy from homegrown sellers on those two days.

SMO and Go-Ecommerce are online shopping initiatives by the Finance Ministry with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation tasked with driving the campaign from now until December 31.

Shopee Malaysia senior marketing manager Kenneth Soh said Shopee seeks to continuously empower its local sellers as part of the platform’s commitment to further the country’s digitalisation efforts.

The video allows Shopee to share the success stories of its sellers to inspire others in a fun way whilst encouraging Malaysians to support local businesses.

“On top of that, it was an honour working with Malaysian rap songstress Kayda Aziz in bringing this music video to life with her lyrics, vocal prowess and great personality,” Soh said.

“Kayda, together with the team at Shopee, have given birth to a masterpiece which I am excited as a Malaysian for everyone to watch.

“I hope everyone will lend our local sellers and Kayda their support when the music video is launched. To this end, I wish my fellow Malaysians Selamat Hari Merdeka.”

To usher in the nation’s 64th year of independence, Shopee has also partnered with the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia to host a series of documentaries on Shopee Live.

Malaysians can learn about the country’s journey towards independence and the formation of Malaysia, together with its rich heritage and culture through the Dari Merdeka ke Malaysia screenings.

The ‘Dari Merdeka ke Malaysia’ documentary series portrays the country’s journey towards independence and the formation of Malaysia. ― Picture courtesy of Shopee

The documentaries will be streamed on Shopee Live at 9.30pm on August 30 and August 31, and the following month on September 6, 7, 13, 14, and 16.

The #ShopeeSapotLokal music clip and campaign, as well as Dari Merdeka ke Malaysia, are launched in conjunction with the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day that’s taking place from now until September 9.

Shoppers can claim Free Shipping and 99% Coins Cashback vouchers, both of which have no minimum spend.

Users will also be delighted to know they can stand a chance to win a brand-new Mercedes-Benz by taking part in the Play & Win Mercedes-Benz game by collecting golden tickets daily.

For more details and offers happening during the Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day, visit https://shopee.com.my/m/99.