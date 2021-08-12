Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau sued for plagiarism for 2019 film 'The White Storm 2'

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has been sued by a Chinese director alleging plagiarism. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau has been sued for plagiarism for his 2019 action movie The White Storm 2: Drug Lords.

ETtoday reported that Chinese director Gou Yusheng, who is also the Chengdu Global Bona Culture Media Co. Ltd. chairman had alleged that the content, the relationship between the characters, the ending, and the shooting techniques of The White Storm 2 were from his 2006 film Wan Mei Qing Ren.

Guo is reportedly demanding compensation of NT$430 million (RM65.5 million).

The suit comes as filming for The White Storm 3 starring Lau Ching Wan, Aaron Kwok and Louis Koo began in June.

Guo that this was not the first time Lau had plagiarised his work.

In 2007, he had proposed to Lau a movie script He Liu De Hua Yi Qi Chang Ge and both parties had started discussing the matter.

Discussions stopped in 2008 following an earthquake at Sichuan as Guo had to return there to conduct his relatives' funeral.

Guo said he then saw scenes of He Liu De Hua Yi Qi Chang Ge in the 2015 movie invested by Lau Wo De Shao Nu Shi Dai.

The producer of The White Storm 2, Universe Films maintained that the movie script was original and there was no infringement of copyright.

They have also yet to receive the suit noting the matter had been handed over to their lawyers.

The White Storm 2: Drug Lords grossed a total of US$191.47 million (RM810.9 million) worldwide including box office takings in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam.

It also won the Best Visual Effects in the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards.