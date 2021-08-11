Cosmetics tycoon Vida, influencer Aisar Khaled slammed for cashing in on singer Siti Sarah’s death (VIDEO)

Vida and Aisar have both respectively deleted the clips that Malaysians claimed were insensitive towards the late singer’s family. — Picture from Instagram/Datuk Seri Vida, screengrab from Twitter/Aisar Khaled

PETALING JAYA, Aug 11 — Flamboyant cosmetics millionaire Datuk Seri Vida has once again angered Malaysians with a tone-deaf promotion of a snack product by using the late singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin as a selling point.

In a now-deleted clip, the Qu Puteh founder whose real name is Hasmiza Othman said she met Sarah, who died of Covid-19 this week, four or five months ago to launch a food product.

According to Vida, the two of them collaborated to create a fish snack but the project was delayed due to the movement control order and Sarah’s pregnancy.

While snacking on the product, Vida wrote that Sarah was a committed businesswoman “but God loves her more” and concluded the promotional video with a call to action for the public to get their hands on the snacks.

The clip also showed Sarah consuming the food product.

Malaysians slammed the cosmetics tycoon for her lack of empathy, saying it was too soon to be promoting products following Sarah’s recent demise.

“She couldn’t wait at least two months after (Sarah’s) death? Where are her brains?” one user replied.

“People’s lives aren’t content,” popular singer Naim Daniel responded.

“What’s going on in her head, using the deceased’s name for her own marketing, not considerate at all,” another said.

Social media influencer Aisar Khaled also landed in hot soup when he visited Sarah’s grave as part of his YouTube content.

The actor and social media celebrity drew the ire of the public for uploading a clip of him at the Sungai Pusu Muslim cemetery in Gombak.

Malaysians slammed the 21-year-old for using the singer’s death to increase views on his platform.

“This kid has no empathy at all, no respect for the deceased and her family, all you think about is your content,” one user said.

Following the backlash, Aisar issued an apology for his clip and has since deleted the video.

“I sincerely apologise to the deceased’s family for not thinking it through before uploading the clip.

“I won’t do it again, I’m sorry all, I’ve realised my mistake,” he wrote.

Sarah passed on at 5.13am on Monday after she was hospitalised for Covid-19 last week.

The late singer succumbed to the virus three days after undergoing a Caesarean surgery to deliver her fourth baby.

Sarah, who was seven months pregnant prior to her death, had been admitted to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia on August 4 after suffering from chronic cough and low oxygen levels due to Covid-19.

She and her family tested positive on July 27, Utusan Malaysia reported.

She was then put under general anaesthesia on August 6 for doctors to perform the C-section after her condition worsened.

Her newborn, a boy named Ayash Affan, is reportedly in stable condition at hospital.