Artiste managements adding extra conditions following controversies surrounding Chinese pop star Kris Wu

Extra conditions have been placed by many companies on artists managed due to controversies surrounding Kris Wu. — Photo from Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Artiste management companies in China have started to monitor their charges closer following the controversies surrounding Chinese pop star Kris Wu.

hk01.com reported that this was to ensure ‘proper’ character, even resorting to taking on special assistants to monitor them.

Apart from mobile phones spot checks, artistes are also expected to report their whereabouts to their company.

Some companies have stipulated conditions like ‘clean character’ when signing up new artists.

With a lot of money invested in artists, negative news about them would be detrimental, hence those found to have committed an offence would mean immediate termination of their contracts.

Wu’s woes started after influencer Du Meizhu accused him of having sex with her while she was unconscious.

Since then, more have stepped forward to accuse the 30-year-old of rape.

Wu started off his performing career as a member of the K-pop boyband EXO, before leaving in 2014 to launch a successful solo career as a singer, actor, model and variety show judge.