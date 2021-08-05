Malaysian actor Aeril Zafrel baffled after testing positive for Covid-19 for second time this year despite staying home

Aeril Zafrel has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time this year. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Malaysian actor Aeril Zafrel has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time this year.

Aeril or his real name Suhairil Sunari has taken to his Instagram to share the news which he remarked as odd.

“Hmm, positive for Covid-19 again. This is the second time this year although I’ve been staying home all this while.

“Does this happen to others? Staying at home but still positive?” he wrote.

The 33-year-old actor told Harian Metro that he experienced joint pains and fever saying it was similar but more painful than his first Covid-19 experience earlier this year.

“I bought the Covid-19 test kit, and the result came out negative, but I was not satisfied with the outcome.

“So, I made the decision to go to a clinic and was told that I’m positive.”

The 99 Kali Rindu actor is currently undergoing self-quarantine at home for the next 10 days.

Aeril’s post has garnered over 70,000 likes with fans and fellow artistes wishing him a speedy recovery.

“Stay strong babe,” commented local director Shahrulezad Mohameddin.

“May Allah SWT grant you recovery, aamin Ya Rabb,” said singer Anuar Zain.

In another Instagram post, the actor shared that he has received his Covid-19 vaccination.

Aeril tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this year in January and also underwent self-quarantine at home for 10 days.