Actor Zainol Macwilson praised by fans for selling fertiliser to make ends meet amid entertainment industry shutdown

Zainol, 62, was praised by fans for his humble attitude during tough economic times. — Picture via Instagram/Zainol Macwilson

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, July 12 — Like many Malaysians, actors and performers in the entertainment industry aren’t spared from the economic impact of the lockdown.

Former TV3 news presenter and actor Zainol Macwilson is one of them and the 62-year-old is doing whatever it takes to make ends meet until it’s safe again for actors to go back to work.

Zainol, who is the father of actress Zahirah Macwilson put his entrepreneurial skills to good use during the pandemic by selling fertiliser.

He also previously sold Harumanis mangoes which are known for their sweet and aromatic flesh.

The Jimmy Asmara actor revealed on Instagram yesterday that acting jobs were hard to come by during the lockdown so he had to resort to other means of earning a living.

Zainol is the father of actress Zahirah Macwilson. – Picture from Instagram/Zainol Macwilson

“With the movement control order, shoots can’t take place so I’ve moved on to selling fertiliser,” he wrote to his 62,800 followers.

The father of four added he wasn’t embarrassed about his latest source of income.

“The most important thing is we earn a living that is halal and there’s no need to be ashamed or shy,” said Zainol, who added that the fertiliser is only available in Perlis for now.

In his post, he also thanked customers who bought his mangoes.

Social media users praised the actor’s down-to-earth post and wished him the very best in his business endeavours.

“This is an example of an actor who is humble and not arrogant,” one fan said.

“This is the best,” added another.

“It’s true what he said, what’s there be embarrassed as long as it’s legal,” read a comment.

Others also said Zainol was an inspiration to motivate younger Malaysians to start a business.

Zainol was able to make up for the lack of acting gigs by selling mangoes from his Perlis farm which fans and fruit lovers raved about.

Zainol and his daughter Zahirah previously starred together in the Astro Ria drama series Tak Ada Cinta Sepertimu alongside Syafiq Kyle, Ruhainies and Nik Adam Mika.