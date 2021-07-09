Nasyid singer Azizan Rabbani’s sudden death confirmed to be caused by Covid-19

Azizan previously went for a Covid-19 test on Tuesday after suffering a fever for about a week. — Picture from Facebook/ezralaziz.azizan

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — Covid-19 has been confirmed to be the cause of nasyid singer Azizan Khalid’s sudden death.

The former member of the music group Rabbani passed away at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) at 10am on Wednesday while awaiting his Covid-19 test results.

He previously complained of breathing difficulties at around 8.30am and was rushed to the hospital for treatment before his death.

Azizan was 46. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Rabbani leader Azadan Abdul Aziz told mStar today that the police have granted permission to bury the late singer in his home state of Perak.

“The hospital has confirmed that Azizan’s cause of death was due to him being positive for Covid-19.

“His remains will be collected by family members today and buried in Azizan’s hometown of Behrang in Perak,” said Azadan.

He added that the police had to take extra steps to ensure that the chosen cemetery would accept Azizan’s body for burial as some cemeteries and mosques would reportedly turn away those who had died of Covid-19.

The funeral will be managed by Health Ministry officers in line with standard operating procedures for handling the remains of Covid-19 patients.

Azizan previously took a swab test for Covid-19 on Tuesday after suffering from a week-long bout of fever, but died before he received his results.

Azadan said the late musician’s wife and child will now undergo Covid-19 tests and quarantine for two weeks while the Health Ministry takes care of funeral arrangements.