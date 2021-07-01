Chinese social media users disappointed school that HK celebrity Louis Koo helped to build has been abandoned

Internet users are disheartened that a school that Hong Kong celebrity Louis Koo helped to build 10 years ago has been abandoned. ― Picture via Facebook/ Louis Koo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― Chinese social media users are disheartened that a school which Hong Kong celebrity Louis Koo helped to construct 10 years ago has been abandoned,

hk01.com reported that Koo spent HK$180,000 (RM96,000) to build the school in Guizhou province.

Photos shared on social media showed the school's surroundings are now overgrown with grass.

Despite that, the building still looked sturdy and internet users are of the opinion that if given a fresh coat of paint and the surroundings cleaned up, the school can still operate.

According to social media users, the school was abandoned after the villagers, formerly farmers, moved nearer to the city.

Another reason for the school being abandoned was schools with better facilities in the area, leading students to relocate.

Koo is well known for his philanthropy.

With his Louis Koo Charity Fund, he helped to build 18 clinics, one water conservancy project and 135 schools in China.

He previously distributed 1.3 million face masks to the needy and 20,000 face masks towards entertainment industry’s veterans.

He also helped to set up a relief fund to assist artists who have been without jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.