Indonesian singer Agnez Mo opens free Covid-19 vaccination centre in north Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Indonesian singer Agnez Mo together with local NGO Artha Graha Peduli Foundation (AGP) has set up a free Covid-19 vaccination centre in North Jakarta.

Agnez or her real name, Agnes Monica Muljoto shared a few snippets of the vaccination centre on her Instagram yesterday.

According to her post, AGP is working hand to hand with the Pademangan community health centre with the support of 60 health workers along with 120 volunteers.

“This programme has been going on for a while, but I just realised I haven’t had the chance to post it on my feed.

“Please get your vaccines (for free). So easy to find us, just look for the sign AG PEDULI.

“Our clinic is complete with other facilities as well, it is not just for getting your vaccination, but we also have an ambulance, emergency room, laboratory and more.”

The Coke Bottle singer said that they provide instant noodles and eggs for those who came for their vaccination.

“Those who came to the field hospital in the morning, maybe didn’t get the chance to have their breakfast or some couldn’t afford it.

“Especially in this pandemic, at least they get to go home (after getting vaccinated) with some food,” Agnez wrote, adding that the meals are AGP's initiative with their government in assuring a successful vaccination programme.

Agnez said that the free vaccines are also available for her fans known as Agnation members and asked them to email her their details for those interested.

Her post has garnered over 100,000 likes with comments applauding her efforts.

Agnez Mo, previously using the moniker Agnes Monica, began her music career in 2003 and since has collaborated with other international artists such as Chris Brown, TI and French Montana.



