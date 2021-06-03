Actress Puteri Sarah wants Klang Valley folks affected by full lockdown to contact her for free meals

The 35-year-old urged those going through a hard time to not feel embarrassed to reach out to her. — Picture from Instagram/Puteri Sarah

PETALING JAYA, June 3 — Know someone going through financial hardship or a frontliner in need of a meal during the full movement control order (MCO)?

Actress Puteri Sarah is asking anyone who is affected by the complete lockdown and cannot afford meals to reach out to her.

The Sabarlah Duhai Hati star wants the public to know that she is sending out free meals throughout the full MCO that will last until June 14.

As of yesterday, she has delivered food to three families including frontliners and the kind gesture is extended to those living in the Klang Valley.

“Maybe they are shy or ashamed, not a lot of families have contacted me,” the 35-year-old told Harian Metro.

“I want to spread the word, no need to be embarrassed because I want to deliver meals for free.

“Just send me a message on Instagram and we will get in touch with you regarding the number of family members and location.”

The mum of two whose full name is Puteri Sarah Liyana Megat Kamaruddin said the meals which include lunch and dinner, are prepared by her friend and food entrepreneur Izdihar Rizkallah.

After several media outlets reported about the actress’ charitable project, Puteri Sarah wrote on Instagram Stories that she and Izdihar have been receiving countless messages.

“So many have messaged us but I’m so sorry that they have to be filtered.

“We are prioritising those who really need the meals, especially families with a lot of children,” she wrote today.

The wife of film director Syamsul Yusof said the idea of distributing free meals came about from her own experience of testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

She received meals from business owners during her self-quarantine period.

“I’m sure many are going through what I experienced.

“Some are under quarantine and have lost their income which means they are unable to support their family.

“This is why I want to help out, it doesn’t matter if they’re under quarantine or if they are in need throughout the 14-day full MCO,” the London-born actress said.

The public can also order a special lockdown set lunch priced at RM85 for four people where RM10 from each set will be channelled to the less fortunate.

Those who want to make a donation may also reach out to Puteri Sarah on Instagram @puterisarahliyana.