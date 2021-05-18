Police to call up actor Norman Hakim and family over alleged Hari Raya SOP breach (VIDEO)

A police report was lodged against the actor and his family after a photograph of their Hari Raya gathering made the rounds online. ― Picture via Instagram/Norman Hakim

PETALING JAYA, May 18 ― Norman Hakim and his family will be called up to the police station soon to provide statements for allegedly flouting the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) during the recent Hari Raya celebrations.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said his team received a police report after an image of the family went viral on social media according to mStar.

“The photo shows family members believed to be not living in the same house celebrating Hari Raya together,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The incident is suspected to have taken place at a celebrity’s house located in Hulu Kelang.”

Mohamad Farouk said according to the photo, the celebration was held without adhering to Hari Raya SOPs outlined by the National Security Council (MKN).

He added that around 13 individuals believed to be from the same family were seen in the viral image.

“That celebration went on without following the SOP that was set by MKN which is Hari Raya visiting.

“The said activity is not allowed throughout the MCO.

“Following that, the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters received a report regarding the incident.”

Last Thursday, Norman and his family including ex-wife Abby Abadi were spotted at a gathering on the first day of Hari Raya that struck a nerve with the public for breaching the government’s Hari Raya visiting ban.

Abby had also posted an InstaStory on the first day of Hari Raya to share how her blended family celebrates the occasion.

In the post, she revealed that during Ramadan, her family would observe the breaking of fast with Norman’s family on alternate days.

“On fasting month we break fast together on alternate days, don’t tell me we can’t see each other on Hari Raya?

“What’s there to be jealous of?” she wrote.

Abby also said in her post “not all our blessings are the same” and asked followers to not have ill thoughts.

The family will be investigated under Regulation 17 of the Regulation of the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases 2021.

“The case is still being investigated and the police will call everyone who was involved to provide their statements.

“For the record, as many as 599 fines were issued and 16 investigation papers have been launched on various MCO SOP breaches in the district between January 1 and Sunday,” he added.

Mohamad Farouk advised the public to refrain from making speculations seeing that the matter is still under investigation.

“We ask that people always obey instructions and the SOPs from the government,” he said.