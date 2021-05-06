Neelofa and hubby reportedly splurged RM10,000 on Persian rugs during Nilai shopping spree

Neelofa and her husband are making headlines for all the wrong reasons once again, this time for allegedly crossing state borders to buy carpets. — Picture from Instagram/neelofa

PETALING JAYA, May 6 — Malaysian entrepreneur Neelofa Mohd Noor and her preacher husband PU Riz reportedly spent RM10,000 on carpets during a recent shopping spree in Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

A worker at the Nilai 3 Business Centre branch of Naeem Carpet, known only as Hussein, spilt details about the couple’s Sunday visit, which is currently under investigation for breaching Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Neelofa and her husband did come to the shop and they bought a few kinds of carpets, including high-quality Iranian rugs and a few others which all cost RM10,000.

“One Iranian carpet costs RM3,000 and Neelofa bought two or three rolls,” Hussein told Utusan Malaysia.

Hussein added that the viral photos of Neelofa, 32, and PU Riz, 26, have brought nationwide fame to Naeem Carpet but admitted that the spotlight also came with consequences.

“(Neelofa’s) actions have caused problems and the police came by the shop yesterday morning to take statements,” said Hussein.

In a separate interview with Harian Metro, Hussein said he was unaware of Neelofa’s celebrity status and that he only realised she was a public figure after photos of her shopping spree went viral.

Nilai police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said in a statement that the police spent about four hours recording Neelofa and PU Riz’s statements starting from 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The couple is being investigated for allegedly crossing state borders for the shopping trip, which was not allowed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) at the time.

The controversy comes barely a week after Neelofa and her family were fined RM60,000 for defying Covid-19 SOPs at her wedding in March and a cross-border trip she made with PU Riz to Langkawi shortly after.